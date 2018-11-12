Neo-Nazi couple who named baby after Hitler convicted of terror group membership
A "fanatical" neo-Nazi couple who named their baby son after Hitler have been convicted of membership of a terrorist group.
Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, were found guilty of being members of the extreme right-wing organisation National Action, which was banned in 2016. Former Amazon security guard Thomas, formerly of Erdington in Birmingham, and Patatas, a photographer originally from Portugal, were found guilty after a seven-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
1. Family picture
Adam Thomas posing with his new-born baby, whilst wearing the hooded white robes of the Ku Klux Klan. A jury at Birmingham Crown Court was told the couple, of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Oxfordshire, had given their child the middle name Adolf, which Thomas said was in "admiration" of Hitler.