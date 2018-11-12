A tattoo of the black sun on the back of Claudia Patatas

Neo-Nazi couple who named baby after Hitler convicted of terror group membership

A "fanatical" neo-Nazi couple who named their baby son after Hitler have been convicted of membership of a terrorist group.

Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, were found guilty of being members of the extreme right-wing organisation National Action, which was banned in 2016. Former Amazon security guard Thomas, formerly of Erdington in Birmingham, and Patatas, a photographer originally from Portugal, were found guilty after a seven-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Adam Thomas posing with his new-born baby, whilst wearing the hooded white robes of the Ku Klux Klan. A jury at Birmingham Crown Court was told the couple, of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Oxfordshire, had given their child the middle name Adolf, which Thomas said was in "admiration" of Hitler.

Darren Fletcher (right) who admitted being a member of banned far-right terrorist group National Action, posing with Adam Thomas, as both give a Nazi-style salute

A jacket bearing a Swastika armband found during police searches of Adam Thomas and Claudia Patatas' home

Two Swastika cushions (slightly hidden) and a Ku Klux Klan flag hanging in the lounge of the home in Oxfordshire of Adam Thomas and Claudia Patatas

