Neighbours' shock as son, 65, continues to be quizzed over murder of mother, 88, in Preston

A man is today being quizzed by police over the murder of his mother.

Bernadette Green, 88, was found dead at her home in Inkerman Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, on May 18.

Crime scene investigation on Inkerman Street, Ashton-on-Ribble

A post-mortem later revealed that she had been suffocated and Preston detectives launched a murder investigation.

As her 65-year-old son continues to be questioned, neighbours spoke of their shock at the death of a “lovely lady”.

Marcello Corbetta, a resident of Inkerman Street for the last 20 years, said: “The honest truth is I am astonished really; that it could happen in a quiet street like this.

“There’s been no trouble, no burglaries, in the past that I know of. I’ve seen nothing like this before.”

The 60-year-old added: “People on this street keep themselves to themselves. Everyone is hush hush apart from my next door neighbours.

“The most trouble we get is students sometimes playing music which can be quite loud.”

Another resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, was shocked to hear of the news after spotting Crime Scene Investigation vans outside Mrs Green’s home yesterday.

The resident, who knew Mrs Green, said: “[Bernadette] was such a lovely lady; this is such a shame. She always used to talk about things like the lovely weather we were having. She would always say hi.”

The resident echoed Mr Corbetta’s views regarding how it is a “pretty quiet street”.

Two CSI vans were on the scene on Thursday morning, with investigators seen entering the house in forensic gear. Two police officers were also on the scene guarding the front and rear doors.

A third resident, who had lived on the road for 30 years, didn’t know Mrs Green personally but was shocked at the news.

She said: “I’ve never seen something like this before in my time.”

The Post spoke to other residents who did not know Mrs Green but were visibly shocked when told about the investigation happening so close to their homes.

Leader of Preston Council, Coun John Brown, represents Tulketh ward in which Inkerman Street falls. Coun Brown said: “It’s a horrific event and something that we don’t have regular experience of in Tulketh.

“We just hope whoever has done this dreadful crime is brought to justice.

“We have to let police do their investigation and get on with their job, they are the professionals.”

Coun Robert Boswell, who also represents Tulketh, said: “It’s a tragedy; as it is when anyone dies.”

On Wednesday a 65-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody as of the Post’s publication deadline.

DCI Geoff Hurst, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “As the result of our inquiries we have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

“He remains in police custody and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this stage.”

A spokesman added that crime scene investigation vans observed at the property yesterday forms part of the ongoing investigation.