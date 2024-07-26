Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Blackpool man never got the chance to be a father to his baby daughter after being attacked outside a nightclub in the resort.

George Fenlon, 23, suffered serious head injuries during an assault on The Strand on August 15 last year.

He died in hospital from his injuries just over three months later, having never regained consciousness.

A fortnight before George passed away, his partner gave birth to their daughter Clara Georgia on November 8.

George Fenlon with baby daughter Clara Georgia, who was born just weeks before he died (Courtesy Melissa Fenlon / SWNS) | Courtesy Melissa Fenlon / SWNS

In her victim impact statement, George’s partner Bethany Turner said: “Sadly George was never to see the beautiful daughter we created, as on August 15, George was attacked.

“The world changed for me in one phone call. Confusion at first, then upset and hurt.

“The majority of my pregnancy was bittersweet.”

Rhys Jones, of Hampton Street, Cannock, Staffordshire, pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the attack.

He had been in Blackpool as a holidaymaker when he attacked George near Trilogy nightclub.

The 27-year-old was jailed for ten years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

Rhys Jones was jailed for ten years after appearing at Preston Crown Court | Lancashire Police

Bethany added: “On November 8, I had a midwife appointment. By this time, we knew there was nothing more that could be done for George.

“After lots of conversations and consideration, I decided the only thing I could do was to ask if I could have an emergency C-section.

“At least this way, in some way our little girl could have some sort of memories to look back upon in later years. Some tangible connection between her and her Daddy.”

Clara was given the middle name Georgia in honour of her dad.

She was able to meet her father within just four hours, but George sadly remained in a coma.

“She laid under his arm for a little while, so content and peaceful, she fitted perfectly in the nook of his arm,” Bethany said.

“Two weeks was all the time Clara got with her Daddy, two weeks which were spent getting as many pictures and keepsakes as we all could so that Clara would always know how much her Daddy loved her.”

George Fenlon died after his daughter was born following an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Courtesy Melissa Fenlon/ SWNS) | Courtesy Melissa Fenlon/ SWNS

She added: “On November 22, my world fell apart. My heart smashed into a million pieces and my daughter’s life changed before it had really begun.

“Clara will never know the love of her Daddy, never have a hug in her Daddy’s arms.

“She will never be able to fully understand how great he was, how much he cared for her or feel his teddy bear-like arms holding her close.”

“He was previously a popular barman, well known in Blackpool; he loved his job and was well known for his demonstrations of cocktail making,” she said.

“George was always a constant source of support for me throughout his life. Me and George faced the world together.

“George was my son and best friend; he was my rock and my life.

“George could have been the most amazing and perfect dad. He would have been the kind of dad every girl should have.