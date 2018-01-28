Murder probe launched after 'unprovoked' bar stabbing

A man has died at Royal Preston Hospital after being stabbed in the neck in an 'unprovoked' attack at a bar.

The 23-year-old had been at Esco-Bar in Darwen, when he was attacked by another man shortly before 1:20am on Sunday morning, according to police.

The attacker then fled, before the victim walked outside and collapsed in nearby Borough Road.

He later died at Royal Preston Hospital. Lancashire Police said it is treating the death as murder and an investigation is underway.

Det Supt Simon Giles described the incident as "a cowardly, unprovoked attack".

He said: "We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the bar and saw what happened."