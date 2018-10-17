Murder probe continues as two arrested people are released

Have your say

Two people arrested over a 16-year-old murder have been released.

A 50-year-old man from Gloucester and a 36-year-old woman from Worcester were arrested yesterday on suspicion of the murder of Darren Carley.

Darren's badly decomposed remains were found on farmland near Charnock Richard in 2002, but his identity remained a mystery until advanced DNA tests were performed last year.

This allowed police to identify the mystery man as Darren, 24, who went missing from his home in Swindon in January 2002.

A new murder probe was launched and the arrests were made yesterday.

The pair have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Hurst of Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “I’d like to thank those people who have already come forward with information.

“While these arrests mark a significant point in our investigation, I’d like to reiterate that our enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information at all about Darren, or his final movements, please let us know.

“Any information you have could be vital to our investigation and establishing exactly what happened to Darren.”

Anyone with information should contact us on 101, ask for Lancashire Police and quote log number 456 of 4th October or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.