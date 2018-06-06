Murder probe after death of Preston woman, 88

A 65-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an elderly woman in the city police said tonight.



Bernadette Green, 88, died at her home in Inkerman Street on Friday May 18. Her death was not initially thought to be suspicious.



However following a Home Office post mortem carried out today detectives have now launched a murder investigation.

DCI Geoff Hurst, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “As the result of our inquiries we have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

“He remains in police custody and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this stage."