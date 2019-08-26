Murder investigation launched after Lancashire man dies following fight

Four people have been arrested after a man died in a brawl outside a pub.

Lancashire Police were called at about 10.30pm on Sunday (August 25) to a report of a fight outside Regent Street Working Men’s Club in Haslingden during which a man received serious injuries.

Despite the efforts of police and paramedics at the scene the man sadly died at hospital.

He has been named as Barry Tyrie, 69, of Haslingden.

Four men - aged 57, 25, 30 and 31 - from Haslingden have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the fracas outside the club or who saw Mr Tyrie inside the club earlier in the evening.

It is understood he may have intervened in an argument between a man and a woman.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Willis, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "We need to build a picture of what has happened through yesterday evening which has led up to Barry’s tragic death.

"My thoughts first and foremost are with his family and friends at this time.

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the club between 9.30pm and 10.20pm and who may have witnessed Barry intervening in an argument between a man and a woman and also to anyone who saw the altercation outside the club."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1812 of August 25 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.