A murder investigation has been launched after a Lancashire man died of stab wounds.

Police were called by the ambulance service to Peridot Close, Blackburn shortly after 10am today to reports that a 25-year-old man had suffered a stab wound.

He died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

A police spokesman said inquiries are ongoing.