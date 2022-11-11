Mum with pram grabbed by man who jumped out of bushes near primary school

The young mum was attacked as she walked alone along a tree-lined path in Oswaldtwistle at around 3pm on Thursday (November 10).

The man – who was topless – jumped out of bushes where he appeared to be hiding and grabbed her from behind. During the struggle, he knocked the pram over with her daughter inside.

The woman screamed for help and the man ran off. She swiftly made her way to the main road, Mayfield Avenue, where she raised the alarm.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested after he was seen hiding in bushes after a woman was grabbed and assaulted in Oswaldtwistle on Thursday afternoon (November 10)

The frightening incident happened just a short distance from St Mary’s Primary School, as parents were preparing to collect their children.

Police were called and a 22-year-old local man was arrested a short time later.

He has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and intending to commit a sexual offence.

Fortunately, the woman and her baby were not injured, but the young mum has been left shaken by the encounter.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of an assault in Mayfield Avenue, Oswaldtwistle, at 3.04pm yesterday (November 10).

"It was reported a woman had been grabbed by a man, before he ran away.

"Officers have responded quickly and have arrested a 22-year-old man from Oswaldtwistle on suspicion of common assault.

"He has been further arrested on suspicion of intending to commit a sexual offence.

"He remains in custody at this time.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 774 of November 10, 2022.

In a Facebook update on Thursday night, the local policing team sought to reassure the community that a suspect had been arrested.

A spokesman for the force said: “After a report about a male hiding in bushes, it is with satisfaction that we can report that a male has been identified and arrested.

“Team 4 Hyndburn Immediate Response attended a report of assault on a female near Mayfield Avenue and Coal Pit Lane.

“With the help of local residents and the work of Team 4 officers, the male was successfully identified and arrested for assault.