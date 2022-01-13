Mum of missing Sophie Burns, 28, urges people to keep looking for her daughter 32 days after she disappeared

The family of Sophie Burns are again appealing for information on her whereabouts, 32 days after she was reported missing from home in Carlisle.

Cumbria Police say enquires are ongoing to find her and officers are urging anyone who has seen or heard from Sophie to get in touch.

The force has carried out extensive searches for Sophie, using both dogs and drones, but no trace of her has been found.

Fears are growing for the safety of a missing 28-year-old woman, who hasn't been seen since December 12. Pic: Cumbria Police

Renewing their appeal, Sophie’s family said: "We ask that people continue to share the appeals for Sophie and contact the police if you have any information that might help to locate her.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their support and help so far."

Sophie’s mum added: "Sophie, if you don’t want to get in contact with us, that’s fine. I just need to know you are OK."

Sophie is described as 5ft 3in tall, of slim build and she has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing black joggers, black hoody, black Berghaus gilet, black Adidas cap and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

Police remain concerned for Sophie’s welfare and say anyone who sees her should call 999 immediately.