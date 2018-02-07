Mum killed seven month old baby, court told

A mum has admitted killing her baby daughter.

Jennifer Crichton, 34, of Slater Lane, Leyland, still denies murdering seven month old Amelia Crichton at their home last April - but has now pleaded guilty to her manslaughter.

She remains on trial at Preston Crown Court as prosecutors will not accept her plea to the lesser offence and are proceeding with the murder charge.

Crichton was due to give evidence at her trial this week but it is now understood she will not give evidence at all.

She left her baby with "catastrophic" head injuries, including bleeding on the brain, in her right eye and a fractured skull

Until this week she had given no explanation to the authorities about how Amelia came by her injuries, claiming Amelia had collapsed after letting out "an almighty scream".

The defendant had been receiving help under a court care order to look after the child at her home.

Two days after the attack, doctors concluded Amelia would not recover from her "catastrophic" brain injuries.

Further life support was withdrawn at 8.15pm on April 21.

She was declared dead just 20 minutes later.

Crichton was arrested four days after her daughter's death.

The case is being summed up this week and jurors could go out to deliberate their verdicts on Monday.

