A Poulton mum and her two sons have swerved prison after keeping more than 30 dogs locked inside a metal shed for years.

Michelle Wilding and sons Jack and Christopher were found guilty of animal cruelty but were spared an immediate prison sentence when they appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 22).

They had more than 30 dogs locked up in a metal shed for years at their home in Mains Lane and one neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: "The barking we put up with for years was absolutely horrendous. We had the council coming out to record the noise levels before the warrant was issued.

“No one had any idea how bad it was. The RSPCA were expecting to find 14 dogs but they found more than 30."

More than two dozen dogs were seized by the RSPCA after they were rescued from appaling conditions at the Wildings’ home in Mains Lane following a police raid in November 2023.

The RSPCA applied for a warrant after receiving reports of alleged cruelty at the property and its welfare officers were said to be shocked at the squalid conditions the dogs were made to live in.

Spared jail

Both mum Michelle and son Christopher received prison sentences but these were suspended for two years.

The pair were also banned from owning animals for 15 years, while son Jack was banned for 10 years and handed a £270 fine.

The full sentencing was as follows...

Ms Michelle Wilding - Disqualified from owning animals for 15 years, able to apply to have the order lifted after 10 years.

RSPCA to take possession of the animals not already in their care/possession. Committed to prison for 27 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Attend a rehabilitation programme for 20 days.

Jack Wilding - Disqualified from owning animals for 10 years, able to apply to have the order lifted after 7 years. RSPCA to take possession of the animals not already in their care/possession. Fined £270.

Christopher Wilding - Disqualified from owning animals for a period of 15 years, able to apply to have the order lifted after 10 years.

RSPCA to take possession of the animals not already in their care/possession. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months.