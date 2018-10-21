Multi-vehicle crash on M61 causes long tailbacks

Have your say

A multi-vehicle pile up on the motorway is causing major delays.

A serious crash involving several vehicles has occurred on the M61 near Chorley.

The crash is between junctions 8 and 6 on the southbound carriageway.

Initially the carriageway was entirely closed, and all traffic held.

While the carriageways are now reopened, officers are still working on the scene, and there is still a buildup of traffic.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

The crash is believed to have involved three vehicles, but only minor injuries were reported.

Highways England officers are still on the scene arranging for recovery for the vehicles involved.