Mugged Wigan delivery driver filmed running after his stolen van
A Wigan delivery driver and his van were caught on camera moments after he had been robbed for it at knifepoint.
The white DPD vehicle is seen driving at speed down Princess Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, then, seconds later, the victim comes into shot, racing in vain after it on foot.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the robbery which took place out of the view of the domestic CCTV lens which caught the images.
A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: "At around 11am on Wednesday January 19, police were called with a report that a delivery driver had been robbed at knifepoint on Princess Road, Ashton-in -Makerfield.
"Initial enquiries have established that an unknown male approached the victim before threatening him and then stealing his work van.
"Inquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.
"No one was injured in the incident."
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.
