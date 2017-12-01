Mounted police arrest shoplift suspect

A suspected shoplifter was chased and caught by police in Preston city centre today - and on this occasion the pursuing officers were on horseback.

Mounted police made after the man after being told he was a shoplifting suspect.

Staff at WH Smiths in Fishergate reported an alleged theft at 12.10pm.

Onlookers saw the lunchtime incident as the officers on horseback pursued the man into Guildhall Street.

Preston Police said a man had been arrested, suspected of shoplifting.