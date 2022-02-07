Motorist more than twice over drink-drive limit arrested on M6 near Lancaster

The motorist was stopped by police near Forton services at around 1.30pm on Sunday (February 7).

When the offending driver was breathalysed, their sample contained 83mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg.

The motorist provided another positive sample in custody after being arrested by police.

Police said they would be charged for drink driving after they had sobered up in a cell.

