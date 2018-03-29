Motorist accused of causing death of cyclist in Freckleton

A van driver accused of causing the death of a cyclist has appeared before a court.

Elliott Brown, 26, of School Lane, Freckleton, spoke to confirm his name and address, but indicated no pleas during the brief hearing at Preston Magistrates' Court..

He is accused of causing the death of Jonathan Stewart Lee, from St Anne's, by dangerous driving.

It follows an accident on the A584 Freckleton bypass on April 26 last year.

Mr Lee, who had two children, had been on his way home from work at his web design firm BrightRED Digital in Preston.

The 36-year-old cyclist, described by family as a "devoted father" , was taken to the Royal Preston hospital after the collision with a Vauxhall van but died from his injuries.

District Judge Jane Goodwin committed the case to Preston Crown Court where Elliott Brown will appear on May 1 and he was granted unconditional bail.