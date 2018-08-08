Motorcyclist in 'serious but stable condition' after suffering injuries to pelvis, arm, wrist and foot in early morning Burnley crash

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 243 of August 7
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 243 of August 7
0
Have your say

A motorcycle rider is in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a collision with a taxi.

The incident happened yesterday at 7.55am in in Widow Hill Road, Burnley, where the Suzuki GSF collided with a Skoda Octavia private hire taxi causing the rider, a man in his 20s, to fall from the vehicle.

He suffered injuries to his pelvis, arm, wrist and foot and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Sgt Marc Glass, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We are trying to establish the circumstances of this collision and ask anyone who witnessed it, or has dash-cam footage, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 243 of August 7.