Motorcyclist in 'serious but stable condition' after suffering injuries to pelvis, arm, wrist and foot in early morning Burnley crash

A motorcycle rider is in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a collision with a taxi.

The incident happened yesterday at 7.55am in in Widow Hill Road, Burnley, where the Suzuki GSF collided with a Skoda Octavia private hire taxi causing the rider, a man in his 20s, to fall from the vehicle.

He suffered injuries to his pelvis, arm, wrist and foot and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Sgt Marc Glass, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We are trying to establish the circumstances of this collision and ask anyone who witnessed it, or has dash-cam footage, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 243 of August 7.