Morecambe shop raided by masked gang wielding machetes

A convenience store in Morecambe has been raided by a masked gang wielding machetes.



Three masked men, armed with large machetes, charged into the McColl's store in Oxcliffe Road at 9.45pm on Thursday, April 25.

Police are appealing for information after a robbery at McColl's store on Oxcliffe Road, Morecambe at 9.45am on Thursday, April 25. Pic-Google Maps

The men, all wearing dark clothing and hoods, threatened staff with the weapons before fleeing with a quantity of cash.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information after a robbery occurred around 9.45pm at McColl's store on Oxcliffe Road on Thursday, April 25.

"Three offenders in dark clothing wearing hoods and face coverings entered the shop and threatened staff with weapons including a large machete before making off with a quantity of cash.

"The offenders used a dark grey vehicle, believed to be a Vauxhall Astra, in order to commit the offence."

If you have any information about this incident or saw any people acting suspiciously in the area in a similar vehicle, please call 101 or Lancaster Police Station on 01524 596456 quoting log reference LC-20190425-1455.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Thank you.