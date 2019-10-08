Morecambe schoolgirl's abuser is jailed

A man has been jailed for four and a half years over the sexual abuse of a school girl.

Darren Hudson, 50, from Morecambe, denied the allegations but was convicted by jurors at Preston Crown Court of 10 charges after the girl bravely gave evidence against him.

They date back more than five years and took place in Morecambe.

During the case another woman gave evidence that the girl had confided in her, saying: “he’s been to me, he’s been getting me to go into bed.”

The youngster, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had refused when the woman said they should ring the police, because she did not want the defendant to get into trouble.

In her evidence, the woman told jurors she had then confronted Hudson herself, meeting him outside a pub in Morecambe.

The court heard Hudson got into the passenger seat of her car, and when she alleged he had been “acting untowards” with the girl, he replied: “Wow, that’s mindblowing isn’t it?”

He was convicted of six counts of sexually assaulting a child, and four of sexual activity with a child.

He was given a sexual harm prevention order was ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s register indefinitely.