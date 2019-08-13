Morecambe's Leon Koman missing for fourth day

Have your say

Leon Koman, from Morecambe, has been missing for four days.

The 43 year old was reported missing to police at 11:40am on Saturday.

He was last seen at home in Knowlys Road in the Heysham area of Morecambe.

Police said they are concerned for Leon, and described him as 5'8", slim, with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and chinos, and may have been carrying a rucksack.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.