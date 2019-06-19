Morecambe public advised not to approach wanted man Mark Farnworth

Have your say

A Morecambe man is urgently wanted by police on recall to prison.

Mark Farnworth, 28, was last seen in the area of Heysham Barrows at around 11am this morning (June 19).

But Lancashire Police are advising the public not to approach Farnworth if they see him, as he is considered a flight risk.

Instead, sightings of Farnworth should be reported immediately to Lancashire Police.

Farnworth was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey top.

He is described as a white male, 28 years old, 5'7" tall and of slim build.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Police urgently need to locate Farnworth who is wanted for a prison recall.

"If you know of Farnworth's whereabouts or see him in the area please call police immediately.

"We would advise that the public do not approach Farnworth but call police immediately with any sightings of him."

If you have any information that would assist us in locating Farnworth please call 101 quoting log reference LC-20190619-0402.