Morecambe man had indecent images of children
A man who was caught with indecent images of children has been ordered to have sex offender treatment.
Nathaniel Hawthorn, 31, of West End Road, Morecambe, appeared before Preston Crown Court, where he admitted three counts of making indecent images of children, possessing five prohibited images of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal.
The offences date back to July 2018 and July 2019 and involve 11 pictures deemed category A - the most serious in law - 23 at category B and 161 at category C.
Hawthorn was ordered to sign the Sex Offender Register for 10 years and received a sexual harm prevention order for the same length.
The court ordered the forfeiture of his PC tower and mobile phone.
The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here.