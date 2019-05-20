Morecambe man charged with dangerous driving after BMW is written off in police chase

Have your say

A 43-year-old man from Morecambe has been charged with dangerous driving after a police pursuit in Wigan.



Ronnie Todd, of Thornton Road, has been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and causing criminal damage to a blue BMW.

He was arrested after an alleged police pursuit around the Shevington, Orrell and Pemberton areas of Wigan shortly before 4pm on Saturday (May 18).

Police said they had pursued a dark blue Audi A4 for more than 45 minutes before it came to a stop after colliding with a number of cars in Langdale Avenue, Kitt Green.

A police spokesman said: "The pursuit ended on Langdale Avenue in Kitt Green, during which several local residents had their cars damaged.

"Ronnie Todd, 43, remains in police custody and will attend at Wigan Magistrates Court on Monday, May 20."

If any motorists witnessed this pursuit and have any relevant dash cam footage, please contact police on 101.

If you know of any unlicensed, uninsured or disqualified drivers then please call 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or alternatively 01618567124