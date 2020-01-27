Morecambe man accused of illegal scrap metal business will face a trial

A man is due to go on trial accused of offences linked to running an illegal scrap metal business.

Roderick Greaves, 62, of Oxcliffe Road, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe, Morecambe, is accused of being an unregistered carrier transporting controlled waste over a period between November 2017 and December 2018 at Lancaster, as well as carrying on a business as a scrap metal dealer without a licence.

Crown Court

READ MORE: Blackpool man who stole from Preston scrap dealer is now 'too disabled to drive around collecting metal'



He is also accused of failing to comply with a request to produce Transfer of Waste Notices for Controlled Waste to the authorities.

His trial is expected to be heard at Preston Crown Court on February 14.

(proceeding)