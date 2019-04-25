Morecambe man, 19, jailed for nearly four years for six-month 'sneak in' burglary spree

A 18-year-old man has been jailed for nearly four years after pleading guilty to a string of offences in the Morecambe area.



Shane Brady, from Morecambe, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, April 16 where he pleaded guilty to five burglaries, two attempted burglaries, four counts of handling stolen goods and two thefts.

Shane Brady,18, from Morecambe, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to a series of burglary and fraud offences between September 2018 and February 2019.

The court heard how Brady targeted a number of elderly victims during his six-month burglary spree between September 2018 and February 2019.

Brady also pleaded guilty to four fraud offences and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Sgt Adie Knowles of Lancaster Police said: "Mr Brady committed a series of 'sneak in' type burglaries in the Morecambe area which had a massive detrimental effect not only on the victims of these crimes, but also the wider community.

"We are satisfied that we have successfully concluded this case and I would like to reassure the people of Morecambe that we do take such offences very seriously."