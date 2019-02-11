Morecambe man, 18, remanded in custody on burglary charges

A Morecambe man has been charged with seven counts of burglary following a police operation.

Shane Brady, 18, currently of no fixed abode, was arrested in the Westgate area of Morecambe, at around 8.15pm on Thursday February 7.

Sgt Adie Knowles, from Morecambe Area Police, said the arrest formed part of a wider investigation into burglaries in the Heysham, Morecambe and Bare areas dating back to the end of 2018.

Brady was charged on Friday February 8 with seven counts of burglary, and appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on Saturday February 9.

He was remanded in custody and his case was sent to Preston Crown Court, where he will appear again on March 12.

Sgt Knowles added: “We’d like to remind members of the public that just because they are in their homes, it doesn’t mean that their doors shouldn’t be locked.

“People will often leave handbags and other items in their kitchens with their back doors unlocked, and this provides opportunities for people to sneak in.”