Morecambe home raided and 54 caged dogs rescued by police and RSPCA

More than 50 caged dogs have been rescued by police after a raid on a home in Morecambe.



Lancashire Police executed an Animal Welfare warrant at the home on Tuesday (April 10) after concerns were raised about the welfare of the dogs.

This is one of 54 dogs found in cages stacked on top of each other at a home in Morecambe. The dogs have been seized and handed over to the RSPCA.

The raid was a multi-agency operation, with police supported by RSPCA inspectors, Lancaster City Council officers and a vet.

Inside the home, a total of 54 dogs were found, with many locked in cages stacked on top of each other.

Due to concerns for their health and welfare, and the unsanitary environment they were living in, all 54 dogs were seized and handed over to the RSPCA.

A crew of Lancashire firefighters helped police and RSPCA officers in moving the dogs safely from the home.

Lancashire Police confirmed that criminal charges will be sought against the person responsible for the neglect of the dogs.

A spokesman for Morecambe's local policing team said: "This was truly a team effort from many different agencies and organisations and has no doubt made a massive difference to the lives of the dogs found.

"The RSPCA will be leading the criminal investigation into the neglect of the animals.

"As this is a live investigation, if you know the details of who is involved please do not disclose any information."

If you believe an animal is in distress or being cruelly treated you can contact the RSPCA on its 24 hour cruelty line - 03001234999.