Morecambe dog Suka must be destroyed unless given a muzzle and lead after assistance dog attack, court rules

Arkaduisz Westfal, 46, of Main Street, Overton, Morecambe, denied the offence during a trial at Preston Magistrates Court.

Prosecutors said on November 17, 2019, his dog, Suka, injured a springer dog near his home.

After reading letters from neighbours stating Suka has not caused problems before, the bench accepted it was a “one off incident” and she was not a danger to the public.

Preston Magistrates' Court

However during the hearing in July they ruled Suka, described as a brown cross-breed bull terrier, must be destroyed unless fitted with a secure muzzle and kept on a lead in public places.

Westfal was given a rehabilitation requirement and must pay £200 compensation, a £60 fine, a £90 victim surcharge and £200 costs.