Morecambe dog Suka must be destroyed unless given a muzzle and lead after assistance dog attack, court rules
A man whose pet injured an assistance dog has been found guilty of having his dog dangerously out of control.
Arkaduisz Westfal, 46, of Main Street, Overton, Morecambe, denied the offence during a trial at Preston Magistrates Court.
Prosecutors said on November 17, 2019, his dog, Suka, injured a springer dog near his home.
After reading letters from neighbours stating Suka has not caused problems before, the bench accepted it was a “one off incident” and she was not a danger to the public.
Read More
However during the hearing in July they ruled Suka, described as a brown cross-breed bull terrier, must be destroyed unless fitted with a secure muzzle and kept on a lead in public places.
Westfal was given a rehabilitation requirement and must pay £200 compensation, a £60 fine, a £90 victim surcharge and £200 costs.
The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here.