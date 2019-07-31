Morecambe cycle path stabbing: man arrested for attempted murder

A man has been arrested for attempted murder following an attack on a 17-year-old boy in Morecambe.

The 31-year-old man, from Morecambe, is on police bail until August 13.

A 24-year-old man from Morecambe was also arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed to the same date.

The arrests follow an attack on a 17-year-old boy on the cycle path in Out Moss Lane near The Trimpell Club on Sunday July 14.

The boy was stabbed in the legs, arm and back during the attack which happened at around 11.24pm.