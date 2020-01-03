Morecambe boy, 17, found 'safe and well' after going missing for 5 weeks

Have your say

A 17-year-old teenage boy from Morecambe who went missing for over a month has been found.

James Dobson, from Morecambe, had last been seen on November 25 outside the Magistrates' Court in Lawson Street, Preston.

Lancashire Police issued an appeal to find James and said they were growing 'increasingly concerned' for the 17-year-old's welfare.

But police have confirmed that James was found 'safe and well' yesterday (January 2).

READ MORE: Missing 16-year-old teenage boy from Preston found safe and well on New Year's Eve

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Before Christmas we posted about a 17-year-old boy from Morecambe who was missing and had last been seen in Preston City Centre on 25th November.

"We can now let you know that he was found safe and well this lunchtime, Thursday, January 2.

Police have confirmed that James Dobson wasfound 'safe and well' yesterday. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal."