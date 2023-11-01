Police acting on a tip-off have seized thousands of pounds of stolen alcohol from a car travelling through Lancashire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The county’s traffic police stopped the car on the M6 last week, and found dozens of bottles of alcohol inside in blue bags, including champagne, brandy, whisky and cognac.

Officers also found dozens of bottles and bags of Ariel and Persil washing liquids and pods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on social media, a force spokesman said: “Yesterday MN44 stopped a car on the M6 that was believed to be involved in thefts.

Some of the stolen bottles.

"Well that belief was certainly well founded! Inside were two wanted shoplifters that were swiftly arrested and their rather impressive haul stolen from Scotland was recovered!”

Among the items recoved were bottles of Moet, Remy Martin, Veuve Clicquot, Gentleman Jack and Hennessy.

The work of officers was roundly applauded on social media.