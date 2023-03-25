Missing woman last seen at railway station may have travelled to Blackpool
A missing woman who was last seen at a railway station may have travelled to Blackpool.
Lynne Wilson was last seen at Whitehaven railway station in Cumbria at around 8.20am on Friday (March 24).
She is believed to have travelled to the Blackpool area.
Lynne is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with blonde hair.
Police said they do not know what she is likely to be wearing.
If you have any information about Lynne’s whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting log number LC-20230324-0365.