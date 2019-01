Have your say

A missing Wigan man has been found safe and well.

24-year-old Lochlainn Carrabyne went missing from his home in Wigan earlier this week.

Lochlainn Carrabyne

In an appeal on Tuesday, Lancashire Police said he had been last seen near Preston railway station.

This morning a police spokesman took to social media to say that Lochlainn had bene found "safe and well in Preston".

They added: "A big thank you, as always, to everyone who shared our appeal."