Missing Preston woman found safe and well

Have your say

A 48-year-old woman from Preston has been found safe after going missing for 24 hours.

Maria Butcher had last been seen in Taylor Street, off Broadgate, at around 10am yesterday (October 7).

Lancashire Police issued an appeal to help find her, saying they had concerns for her welfare.

But Maria was found yesterday evening at around 8pm.

READ MORE: Appeal to find missing Preston woman

Lancashire Police said: "Maria Butcher, 48, has been found safe and well this evening. Thanks to everyone who shared our earlier appeal."