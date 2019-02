Have your say

A 59-year-old Preston woman has been found safe after going missing for over 48 hours.

Celia Newsham had last been seen on Lytham Road, Preston, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, February 20.

A 59-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Preston on Wednesday has been found safe and well today (Friday, February 22).

Lancashire Police confirmed she has been found safe and well earlier today (Friday, February 22) in the Preston area.

Officers searching for Celia have thanked those who shared their earlier appeal.