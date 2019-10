Have your say

A missing 41-year-old woman from Preston has been found safe and well, say police.



Officers had appealed to the public for help in locating Gillian Halliday after she disappeared from the Avenham area yesterday (September 30).

Gillian had been reported missing yesterday (Monday September 30) after last being seen in Oxford Street, Avenham

She had last been seen near Oxford Street, and police began a missing persons search for her yesterday afternoon.

But yesterday evening, Lancashire Police confirmed that Gillian had been found "safe and well".