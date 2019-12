Missing Preston woman, 33, found six days after disappearing from home in New Hall Lane

Have your say

A 33-year-old woman has been found after going missing from home in Preston for six days.



Emily 'Tadey' McCarthy had been missing since Wednesday, December 11, when she was last seen in New Hall Lane.

Emily 'Tadey' McCarthy, 33, has been found after disappearing from her home in the New Hall Lane, Preston on Wednesday, December 11. Pic: Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police issued an appeal yesterday after officers investigating her disappearance became increasingly concerned for her welfare.

But police have confirmed that Emily was found 'safe and well' in the Preston area yesterday evening (Monday, December 16).