A 29-year-old woman from Longton has been found after disappearing from home a week ago.

Alice Roocroft had last been seen at her parents' home in Longton on Thursday, May 23.

Alice Roocroft has been found in Preston a week after disappearing from her parents' home in Longton.

Yesterday evening (May 29), Lancashire Police issued a missing person's appeal to help locate her.

The force confirmed that Alice has been found this morning in the Preston area.