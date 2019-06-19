Missing Preston schoolboy, 15, found safe after 7-day police search

Have your say

A 15-year-old boy from Preston has been found safe after being missing for seven days.



Husnain Abbas had not been seen or heard from since he left his family home at 10.45pm on Tuesday, June 11.

Husnain Abbas, 15, has been found safe after being reported missing from his home in Preston on Tuesday, June 11

Lancashire Police appealed to the public for help in finding the missing boy after his family became increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Yesterday afternoon (June 18), Husnain was found safe and well by officers.

He has since returned home to his family.

A police spokesman said: "Thanks for your help in sharing the missing appeal for a 15-year old-boy from Preston.

"He was found safe and well today by officers."