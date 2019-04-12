Missing Preston man with teardrop tattoo found safe

A 29-year-old man from Preston has been found safe after he failed to return home from a hospital appointment.
Police had appealed for information on the whereabouts of Michael Farrar, after his family became concerned for his welfare.
Michael had last been seen at around 8pm on Wednesday (April 10) outside Royal Preston Hospital in Fulwood.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Michael was missing from home in Preston but has been found safe.
"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal yesterday."