Missing Preston man found in Blackpool

A missing man from Preston has been found early this morning (November 15) in Blackpool.



Patrick Gallagher, 28, has been missing from his home in Preston since yesterday evening (November 14).

Missing Preston man Patrick Gallagher was found in Blackpool this morning (November 15). Pic: Lancashire Police

Police had become concerned for Mr Gallagher's welfare and had issued a public appeal to help find him.

But police have confirmed that Mr Gallagher has been found earlier this morning in Blackpool.

A police spokesman said: "Further to our earlier appeal, missing man Patrick Gallagher has been found.



"He was located in the Blackpool area earlier today (Friday, November 15)."