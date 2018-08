Have your say

Missing man Andrew Woods has been found, police say.

Andrew, 42, from Fulwood, has not been since 10am yesterday morning in Eastgate.

Preston Police subsequently put out an appeal on social media that was shared by members of the public throughout Lancashire.

Police again took to social media on Saturday night at 9.44pm to say that Andrew had been "found safely".

They added: "Many thanks to everyone who looked out for him and shared our appeal."