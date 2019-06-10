Missing Plymouth man, 59, believed to be in Lancaster

Have your say

A missing man from Plymouth is believed to be in the Lancaster area.

Francis Afful, 59, has not been seen or heard from since disappearing from his home in Plymouth on Thursday, May 30.

Devon and Cornwall Police believe Francis might have travelled to Lancaster and has asked for the assistance of Lancashire Police.

Francis is described as a medium build black African male, approximately 6'2" tall, with balding hair and facial stubble.

If anyone sees Francis or has any information on his whereabouts, please contact '101', quoting log reference number LC-20190603-1641