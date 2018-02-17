Missing person Gareth Burgess has been found

Police have located a missing man that was last seen in Blackpool.

37-year-old Gareth Burgess was missing having been last seen in the Blackpool area. Police put about an appeal on social media to find him on Friday evening (February 16).

In an update just after midnight on Sunday (February 18), Blackpool Police said: "In relation to the 37-year-old male that was missing in the Blackpool area yesterday, he has now been located and his welfare is being addressed.

"We would like to thank the public for their help in locating this male."