Missing Over Wyre teenager, 19, found "safe and well" in Freckleton

A 19-year-old man has returned home to his family after being reported missing from the Over Wyre area.



Thomas Jenkinson went missing from his family home in the village of Out Rawcliffe on Tuesday (June 4).

Thomas Jenkinson, 19, went missing from the Over Wyre area of the Fylde on Tuesday evening (June 4). He was found safe in Freckleton last night (Wednesday, June 5)

But police have confirmed that the teenager was found "safe and well" in the Freckleton area last night (Wednesday, June 4)

Lancashire Police has thanked the public for sharing its appeal to help find Thomas.