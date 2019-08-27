Missing Morecambe girl, 15, was last seen outside McDonald's, say police

Have your say

A 15-year-old girl remains missing after disappearing from McDonald's in Morecambe.

Maddison O'Kane was last seen outside McDonald's in Morecambe Road, on the Morecambe side of the Bay Gateway, at around 10pm on Thursday, August 22.

Maddison O'Kane, 15, has not been seen since Thursday, August 22

She was last wearing a white and black stripy vest top, burgundy jacket with a fur hood, light blue jeans and black Hitachi trainers.

Police said Maddison has connections with the Morecambe, Lancaster and Preston areas, as well as Manchester.

A police spokesman said: "Police are concerned for a 15-year-old female, Maddison O'Kane, who has not been seen since August 22, 2019.

"She was last seen outside McDonalds in Morecambe Road at around 10pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

"If you have seen Maddison or know where she is, please contact police on 101, quoting Log number 1424 of August 22."