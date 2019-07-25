Missing Mellor Brook pensioner, 89, has been found safe and well

Have your say

A missing pensioner from Mellor Brook has been found 'safe and well', say police.



Elizabeth Gabbett, 89, disappeared from her home in Mellor Brook yesterday morning (July 24).

The 89-year-old has been found safe and well

Police issued a missing persons appeal to find Elizabeth after her family became increasingly concerned for her welfare.

But yesterday evening, police confirmed that Elizabeth had been found safe.

"A big thanks to everyone who supported our appeal to find her!", said a police spokesman.