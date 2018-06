A search has been launched after a man went missing from his home in Morecambe, say police

Robbie Kirk, 24, was last seen in the West End of Morecambe at 3.30pm on Sunday, June 24.

He is 5ft 8ins, slim build, with light brown hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a grey vest, grey tracksuit bottoms and blue Nike trainers.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please call police on 101 quoting log 966 of June 24.