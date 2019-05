Have your say

A man who went missing from his home in Colne has been found in the Blackburn area.

Trevor Wilcock, 29, had last been seen yesterday (Wednesday, May 8) in the Melling Court area of Colne.

He was has since been found in the Blackburn area.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police has thanked "everyone who shared our earlier appeal to find him".